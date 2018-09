By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four people were injured when a car collided with a milk van on Ganguru - Manikonda highway in Ganguru village of Kankipadu mandal near Vijayawada on Sunday, according to Kankipadu subinspector Mohammad Shareef.

After the incident, the driver of the milk van fled. Villagers, who witnessed the incident ,informed police and admitted the injured to the government hospital.