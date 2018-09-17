Green Capital project in Vijayawada to take concrete shape

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) to ensure that the Amaravati Green Development Project (ADGP) reaches a major milestone in terms of project completion by January 2019. He asked the officials to submit a plan of action for the next six months. During a teleconference on Sunday, the CM took stock of the status of the AGDP and the proposed regional parks in Sakhamuru, Ananthavaram and Malkapuram. On the occasion, the Chairperson of ADCL, D Lakshmi Parthasarathi, told the CM that out of the 34 roads planned in the region, 23 would have green buffer on the either sides.

“Of the 321 km of major road network, 133.3 km will have 15 meters green buffer zone. So far, avenue plantation works along 74.45 km of the roads have been taken up, of which 55 km is ready. The remaining plantation works will be taken up by Urban Greenery and Forest wing of ADCL after completion of civil works,” she said.

The Wilderness Park, being developed as a part of Amaravati Central Park at Sakhamuru, will be developed as a research place of ecological balance, she said. “It will be created as a centre for learning forestry, botany and environmental science,” she said. The ADCL has also focused on Ananthavaram Regional park in 35 acres and Malkapuram Regional Park in 21 acres, she added. She also talked about the greenery development under Krishna River Front Development.