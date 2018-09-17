Home Cities Vijayawada

Idols polluting canals in Vijayawada, says civic body

Organisations such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad distributed prasadam and water to the devotees during the procession.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh idols being immersed as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Sunday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following immersion of idols and pooja material by Ganesh pandal organisers across the city, Ryves, Bandar and Eluru canals have once again become polluted. Despite steps taken by the  Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), hundreds of devotees indiscriminately dumped flowers, incense sticks, foodstuff and clothes packed in polythene bags and the like in the canals. Since the beginning of the festival, around 100 metric tonnes (MT) of pooja material has been disposed into canals, civic body officials said.

AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials, when asked, admitted that hundreds of Ganesh idols have been made of Plaster of Paris, which is not environment-friendly. The downstream of Prakasam Barrage has been totally polluted following immersion of Ganesh idols.

“As of now, we don’t have proper estimates regarding the level of pollution in the Krishna river. It may take some days to get an estimate on the scale of pollution in the river,” they said.

In all, around 450 idols of various sizes were immersed in Krishna river amidst tight police security. There are a total of 1,650 idols in the city within the police limits.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the first phase of idol immersion by the VMC in association with police, irrigation and revenue departments near the downstream of Prakasam Barrage (immersion point) to ensure safety.

Three cranes have been arranged near the immersion ghat to prevent untoward incidents. Organisers of various Ganesh pandals auctioned the traditional laddu at a fancy price on the occasion. To ensure hassle-free traffic, the police diverted traffic at various city junctions.

