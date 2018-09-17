Home Cities Vijayawada

LLR melas in gram panchayats

he applicants have to bring proof of their residence and date of birth along with copies of Aadhaar Card, passport size photographs, and medical certificate.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) of Krishna district will organise a Learning License (LLR) Mela from September 17 to 23 at various gram panchayats in the district, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad.

In a press release, Meera Prasad said that the mela was being held to spread awareness among drivers on the importance of having valid driving licenses and to provide RTA services to them under one roof.

The mela will kick-start at Yanamalakuduru and Ramakrishnapuram on September 17, followed by Tenneru and Manthena (September 18), Kavuluru and Kondapalli (September 19), Gannavaram and Penamaluru (September 20), Velagaleru and Nunna (September 21), Ganapavaram and Gosala (September 22). It will conclude at Gollapudi and Vellaturu on September 23, he said.

The DTC said that for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the LLR fee is `260 and if the applicants want to apply for both, the fee is `410 (`50 excess for CSC registration). The applicants have to bring proof of their residence and date of birth along with copies of Aadhaar Card, passport size photographs, and medical certificate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  