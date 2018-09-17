LLR melas in gram panchayats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) of Krishna district will organise a Learning License (LLR) Mela from September 17 to 23 at various gram panchayats in the district, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad.

In a press release, Meera Prasad said that the mela was being held to spread awareness among drivers on the importance of having valid driving licenses and to provide RTA services to them under one roof.

The mela will kick-start at Yanamalakuduru and Ramakrishnapuram on September 17, followed by Tenneru and Manthena (September 18), Kavuluru and Kondapalli (September 19), Gannavaram and Penamaluru (September 20), Velagaleru and Nunna (September 21), Ganapavaram and Gosala (September 22). It will conclude at Gollapudi and Vellaturu on September 23, he said.

The DTC said that for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the LLR fee is `260 and if the applicants want to apply for both, the fee is `410 (`50 excess for CSC registration). The applicants have to bring proof of their residence and date of birth along with copies of Aadhaar Card, passport size photographs, and medical certificate.