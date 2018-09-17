SCR seminar on ‘Swachh Samwad’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at the seminar on ‘Swachh Samwad’, organised by the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) highlighted the significance of Swachh Bharat initiatives.

A good number of safai karamcharis, staff, passengers, scouts and guides participated in the seminar organised as a part of Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat - Swachhata Pakhwada at the Railway Station here on Sunday. Dr V Savithri, ACMS/H&FW, spoke on clean environment, Dr Deepthi, DMO/RH on personnel hygiene, Dr K Sarada, DMO/Geny on solid waste management and P Chandrasekhar, AHO/BZA, spoke on mechanized cleaning.

Competitions were conducted at Jack and Jill School and Railway Institute, Satyanarayanapuram and students from Bhashyam, ZPHS, Sarada Ramakrishna, St Johns, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jack & Jill Schools participated in them.

Divisional Railway Manager will distribute prizes to winners on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.