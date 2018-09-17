Slow pace of UGD work irks Mayor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mayor Koneru Sreedhar expressed his anguish towards engineering department officials over slow execution of Underground Drainage (UGD) works in city, and said it was causing inconvenience to the residents.

Sreedhar held a meeting with engineering officials and took stock of the progress of UGD works. Speaking on the occasion, he underscored the need for improving basic infrastructure in Vijayawada as it was announced as part of the State capital Amaravati. Keeping this in mind, the officials should evolve measures to provide at least 300 UGD connections per day to complete the project in the stipulated time period, he said.

With inordinate delay in providing UGD connections, the civic body was failing to augment revenue over the years, the mayor said. Action will be taken against officials if they fail to speed up the works, he added. VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu and other officials were also present.