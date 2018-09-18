Home Cities Vijayawada

Accused of stealing, 16-year-old East Godavari girl attempts suicide

A 16-year-old girl student of Nuzvid IIIT attempted suicide by consuming more than five anti-biotic pills on Monday afternoon.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A 16-year-old girl student of Nuzvid IIIT attempted suicide by consuming more than five anti-biotic pills on Monday afternoon. According to Nuzvid town police, the girl hails from Mandapet of East Godavari district and reportedly is studying second-year Pre-University Course (PUC). She is living in the campus hostel along with her classmates. A few days ago, the victim was accused of taking her roommate’s debit card and having withdrawn money from the ATM in the college campus. When her roommate received a text message about deduction of `3,000 from her bank account, she grew suspicious of her fellow roommates and lodged a complaint with the college management.

Responding to the complaint, the college management told the girl (who lost her money) that they would collect the CCTV footage of the ATM and find the culprit.On Sunday, the victim heard a campus staffer discussing the issue and claiming that bank management agreed to give CCTV footage to the police recorded on the date when she withdrew the money.

“Afraid that the theft will come to light if the bank gave the CCTV footage to the police, she took the step to end her life and consumed anti-biotic pills,” the campus officials told TNIE.Noticing the girl’s condition,  her roommates informed the hostel warden and rushed her to the area hospital for treatment. “She is said to be out of danger,” said the Nuzvid police.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

