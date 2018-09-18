Home Cities Vijayawada

CFTI’s footwear course to begin in Vijayawada

Central Footwear Training Institute, Chennai, invites applications for the long-term course in the fields of design and manufacturing sectors of footwear industry.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Central Footwear Training Institute, Chennai, invites applications for the long-term course in the fields of design and manufacturing sectors of footwear industry. Interested candidates can apply through their website and the admissions are given on first come, first served basis.

CFTI, a premier training institute in footwear technology under the Union micro, small and medium enterprises ministry is offering seven long-term and eight short-term courses in footwear technology at its Chennai campus, CFTI director K. Murali said, while addressing media in Vijayawada on Monday. He came here to promote self-employment and job-oriented course.

Murali said the courses are meant for candidates educated up to eighth standard, 10 Class, Intermediate, graduation etc. “There is no entrance test for any course, there are 40 to 50 seats,” he said.

