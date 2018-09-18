One held for trying to set afire wife, daughter in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A drunk autorickshaw driver reportedly tried to kill his wife and daughter by setting them ablaze at their residence at Panchayat Raj Colony in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

According to Robertsonpet police officials, the accused, Mohammed Zakir Hussain alias auto Jaani was angry with his 27-year-old wife Hasina for filing domestic violence case against him. Hasina along with her daughter Nagina (8) had gone to her parents’ house in Hyderabad after reporting to police about her husband’s violent behaviour.

On Saturday morning, Jaani called his wife Hasina and asked her to come to Machilipatnam. When they returned home on Sunday, the couple had a heated argument over old issues and Jaani reportedly slapped his wife. To save herself from Jaani, she locked herself up in the house.

“After some time, Jaani came back, poured kerosene on the door and set it on fire. Locals rushed to the spot and doused the flames before it engulfed the entire house,” said the police.The police took the accused into custody. Hasina is his second wife and left to live with her parents after Jaani’s violent behaviour.

A case of murder attempt was registered against him.