‘Our training was so rigourous that the climb felt like a cake walk’

VIJAYAWADA:The 43 mountaineers from the State who conquered the 4,900 metre high Kilimanjaro on September 7, said climbing it was a cake walk. Sports Minister Kollu Ravindra felicitated them in Vijayawada at an event sponsored by Andhra Pradesh’s Youth Service department.

Speaking to TNIE, two youths from Krishna district, G Edukondlu (23) and T Sriram Babu (22), who were selected for the expedition, narrated their experience of climbing the highest mountain of Africa.“It was a great experience. It didn’t feel difficult at all. Our training was so rigourous that the actual climb up the mountain was a cake walk,” said Sriram.

“We underwent rigourous training before we began the expedition. We were acclimatised to the rigours of mountaineering at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering in Kashmir as well. By the time we began ascending the peak, we were skilled so much that throughout the climb, we neither slipped nor got sick. It was a smooth ascent - we didn’t even use oxygen cylinders,” Edukondalu said.

The only part the crew found challenging to climb was the stretch known as Lava Tower, as the area got steeper and the terrain was rough and treacherous. Raghunath Reddy, head of the expedition, told TNIE, “There are five camps on the way up. Lava Tower is between Shira camp and Baranco camp, at a distance of 3,850 metres. This is where the going gets tough as it becomes steeper.”

He said that the team reached the peak in seven days with two or three people falling sick for some time. They had a spartan diet of tinned food, meat and fruit juice.