Poor revenue collection irks Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar

The civic body has earned a revenue of Rs 7,08,54,738 in the first quarter as against the target of Rs 106,39,05,220 from 15, 361 assessments.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Monday took strong exception to revenue wing officials for their inefficiency in collecting the house and vacant land taxes as per demand, even after completion of half-year.

Addressing a press conference at his chamber here, Sreedhar said that as per the report submitted by deputy commissioner (revenue) G Subba Rao, the civic body has augmented a revenue of Rs 52, 94, 20,920 (42 per cent) as against the target of Rs 124, 54,19, 120 from 2,00,976 assessments. “A meagre amount of Rs 10-13 lakh per day has been earned by the civic body despite having 59 bill collectors for each division and 13 revenue inspectors. This shows the poor commitment of revenue wing officials towards their duties,” Sreedhar said.

The civic body has earned a revenue of Rs 7,08,54,738 in the first quarter as against the target of Rs 106,39,05,220 from 15, 361 assessments. In all, the city has 240 residential welfare associations and he called upon the officials concerned to conduct a comprehensive survey and record the unregistered vacant lands. When it comes to water tax, the VMC has collected Rs 13,50,51,336 as against the target of Rs 37,30,42, 187 from 1,12, 762 assessments covered under water tax as against the total of 2,00,976 assessments, he said.

