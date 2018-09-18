‘Swachh-Samwad’ organised by SCR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Vijayawada, G Sumana, called upon residents to adopt better practises for disposing household waste and not dump them indiscriminately on the sides of roads and inside drains.

The ADRM participated as the chief guest in the ‘Swachh-Samwad’ which was held as part of ‘Swachh Rail-Swachh Bharat’ at Railway Community Hall, Satyanarayanapuram and at Wynchipet Railway Colony here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumana highlighted the ill-effects of plastic and appealed to people to use bags made out of clothes to save the environment. Dr. N.C. Rao, Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, spoke on how to build a healthy society by keeping our surroundings clean.

Dr. V. Savithri, ACMS/H&FW, talked about the common mistakes people make at home, that make people fall ill.

Earlier, a rally was conducted at STPM Colony by officers and staff members and children of Navajeevan Bala Bhavan, members of SKCV Trust, members of a child social service organisation and scouts and guides.

N. Varaprasad, Sr. DEE/M, S. Varun Babu, DEN/East, Ramesh Gaikwad, DEnHM, Dr. J.kavya, ADMO, Sridhar, Chief Health Inspector, Dr. Nooka Raju, Biologist, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, other officers and staff were also present.