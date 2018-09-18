Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Swachh-Samwad’ organised by SCR

Speaking on the occasion, Sumana highlighted the ill-effects of plastic and appealed to people to use bags made out of clothes to save the environment.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Vijayawada, G Sumana, called upon residents to adopt better practises for disposing household waste and not dump them indiscriminately on the sides of roads and inside drains.

The ADRM participated as the chief guest in the ‘Swachh-Samwad’ which was held as part of ‘Swachh Rail-Swachh Bharat’ at Railway Community Hall, Satyanarayanapuram and at Wynchipet Railway Colony here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumana highlighted the ill-effects of plastic and appealed to people to use bags made out of clothes to save the environment. Dr. N.C. Rao, Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, spoke on how to build a healthy society by keeping our surroundings clean.
Dr. V. Savithri, ACMS/H&FW, talked about the common mistakes people make at home, that make people fall ill.

Earlier, a rally was conducted at STPM Colony by officers and staff members and children of Navajeevan Bala Bhavan, members of SKCV Trust, members of a child social service organisation and scouts and guides.

N. Varaprasad, Sr. DEE/M, S. Varun Babu, DEN/East, Ramesh Gaikwad, DEnHM, Dr. J.kavya, ADMO, Sridhar, Chief Health Inspector, Dr. Nooka Raju, Biologist, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, other officers and staff were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo