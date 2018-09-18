Two fraudsters held in Commissioner’s Task Force raid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths busted a fake Aadhaar card and driving license racket and arrested two persons on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP- CTF) G Rajeev Kumar raided a photocopy shop under Governorpet police station limits, where the accused, Nandipamu Prithviraj (33) and Ullipalli Nagaraju (23), were creating fake Aadhaar cards and driving licenses using photoshop. Prithviraj hails from Naguluru village of Reddygudem mandal and Nagaraju belongs to Mylavaram. “Prithviraj was running the illegal business with the help of a Desktop Publishing operator, Nagaraju,” said the ACP.