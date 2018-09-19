Andhra Pradesh government probes into suspected dengue deaths in district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the death of two people, reportedly due to dengue, the district medical and health officials received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday, asking them to inquire into the deaths and submit a report.

A B Tech final-year student and an elderly person in the district died on Monday.I Ramesh, DM&HO, Krishna district, inquired into the death of Golla Rajitha (21) of Kanchikacherla, who breathed her last at Andhra Hospitals, Gollapudi, on Monday evening. Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh confirmed that the hospital management treated Rajitha without inquiring into her case.

“Rajitha had suffered from fever some days back and she underwent treatment at a private hospital. When she fell ill again, she was taken to a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP). We suspect that the treatment provided by the RMP might be the cause of Rajitha’s death,’’ he said. However, Ramesh said there was no substantial evidence against the RMP.