Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh government probes into suspected dengue deaths in district

A B Tech final-year student and an elderly person in the district died on Monday.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Following the death of two people, reportedly due to dengue, the district medical and health officials received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday, asking them to inquire into the deaths and submit a report.

A B Tech final-year student and an elderly person in the district died on Monday.I Ramesh, DM&HO, Krishna district, inquired into the death of Golla Rajitha (21) of Kanchikacherla, who breathed her last at Andhra Hospitals, Gollapudi, on Monday evening. Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh confirmed that the hospital management treated Rajitha without inquiring into her case.  

“Rajitha had suffered from fever some days back and she underwent treatment at a private hospital. When she fell ill again, she was taken to a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP). We suspect that the treatment provided by the RMP might be the cause of Rajitha’s death,’’ he said. However, Ramesh said there was no substantial evidence against the RMP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju