Dharna for pension starts in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All Pensioners and Retired Persons Association will take out a procession on September 20 from Tummalapalli Kalakshetram to Dharna Chowk, pressing for their demands which include basic pension of `9,000, payment of Dearness Allowance for every six months and free medical facilities through ESI.

The Association members were staging protests from Monday at the Dharna Chowk near Alankar cinema hall in the city and also at various other places including Machilipatnam and Challapalli centre.The protest for the EPS-95 pensioners are also collecting signatures to get support from various section of people.

On the last day of protest, September 20, MLC Boddu Nageswara Rao will extend solidarity to the pensioners.