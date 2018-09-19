Miscreant decamps with gold in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the second such incident in Nuzvid town in a span of one week, a miscreant decamped with four sovereigns of gold ornaments from a house on Tuesday afternoon.



According to police, the miscreant entered the house around 2 p.m., when the victim, Mallela Suryalatha, was alone at home as her husband, Narayana Rao, had left for his grocery store.

The miscreant is claimed to be Rao’s friend. When Suryalatha went into the kitchen to get water for him, he ransacked her bedroom and escaped with the gold kept in the locker. A case was registered and an investigation was called for. Because such incidents were happening one after the other in town, the police requested people not to allow unknown people in their houses and to alert them if they find anyone roaming around in their colonies.