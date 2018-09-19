Nalgonda honour killing in Telangana leaves Andhra Pradesh couple jittery

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of honour killing of Perumalla Pranay (24) from Miryalaguda in Telangana, a newly married couple from Kurnool, approached the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday, alleging death threats reportedly made by the girl’s father. They plan to meet Director General of Police RP Singh on Wednesday to seek his intervention.

Murahari Vijay Kumar (31) and Bandi Siva Deepthi Reddy (23), along with their friends, came to Vijayawada on Tuesday to meet the DGP on Wednesday. Kumar, a lab technician at an engineering college and also the secretary of Karate Club in Kurnool, belongs to the Mala community, while his wife Deepthi is an engineer and belongs to the rich Reddy community.

She hails from Guduru mandal of Nellore district. The couple met in 2010 at a college party, fell in love and decided to get married. When they told Deepthi’s parents of their decision, the latter opposed the inter-caste marriage. With no other option, they got married in a church on June 28, 2018, in Kurnool.

Earlier, the couple addressed a press conference at the Press Club to narrate their horrible experience and death threats received from the bride’s parents thirsting for their blood to wash away the dishonour brought on their family through the inter-caste marriage.

Kumar said, “The Miryalaguda murder has made us fear for our lives. We received many calls from Deepthi’s parents and relatives threatening to kill me for marrying their daughter,” Kumar said. He also said, “With Deepthi’s two uncles being IPS officers, Ravindra Reddy (working in Gujarat) and Charan Reddy (working in Bengaluru), the local police have damaged my friend’s house when they supported me. They also deleted the CCTV footage.”

Explaining the trauma they faced in the past three month after their marriage, the couple said that Deepthi’s family members started harassing their friends. Deepthi’s father Bandi Satyam Reddy owns a few mines and quarries in Nellore and Karnataka state.

He also has close connections with political leaders and his relatives work in the police department.

“With the help of mobile call data, they have tracked us and are planning to kill us,” she said.



Meanwhile, condemning Pranay’s murder for marrying an upper caste girl, Amrutha Varshini, members of the Bezawada Bar Association held a candlelight protest near Courts building on Tuesday evening. They praised the Nalgonda police for tracing the accused in three days.