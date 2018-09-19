Home Cities Vijayawada

Nalgonda honour killing in Telangana leaves Andhra Pradesh couple jittery

The couple approached the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday, alleging death threats reportedly made by the girl’s father.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In the wake of honour killing of Perumalla Pranay (24) from Miryalaguda in Telangana, a newly married couple from Kurnool, approached the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday, alleging death threats reportedly made by the girl’s father. They plan to meet Director General of Police RP Singh on Wednesday to seek his intervention. 

Murahari Vijay Kumar (31) and Bandi Siva Deepthi Reddy (23), along with their friends, came to Vijayawada on Tuesday to meet the DGP on Wednesday. Kumar, a lab technician at an engineering college and also the secretary of Karate Club in Kurnool, belongs to the Mala community, while his wife Deepthi is an engineer and belongs to the rich Reddy community. 

She hails from Guduru mandal of Nellore district. The couple met in 2010 at a college party, fell in love and decided to get married. When they told Deepthi’s parents of their decision, the latter opposed the inter-caste marriage. With no other option, they got married in a church on June 28, 2018, in Kurnool. 

Earlier, the couple addressed a press conference at the Press Club to narrate their horrible experience and death threats received from the bride’s parents thirsting for their blood to wash away the dishonour brought on their family through the inter-caste marriage.

Kumar said, “The Miryalaguda murder has made us fear for our lives. We received many calls from Deepthi’s parents and relatives threatening to kill me for marrying their daughter,” Kumar said. He also said, “With Deepthi’s two uncles being IPS officers, Ravindra Reddy (working in Gujarat) and Charan Reddy (working in Bengaluru),  the local police have damaged my friend’s house when they supported me. They also deleted the CCTV footage.” 

Explaining the trauma they faced in the past three month after their marriage, the couple said that Deepthi’s family members started harassing their friends. Deepthi’s father Bandi Satyam Reddy owns a few mines and quarries in Nellore and Karnataka state. 

He also has close connections with political leaders and his relatives work in the police department. 
“With the help of mobile call data, they have tracked us and are planning to kill us,” she said.

Meanwhile, condemning Pranay’s murder for marrying an upper caste girl, Amrutha Varshini, members of the Bezawada Bar Association held a candlelight protest near Courts building on Tuesday evening. They praised the Nalgonda police for tracing the accused in three days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nalgonda honour killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju