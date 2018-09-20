Six cannabis peddlers jailed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday sentenced six habitual ganja (cannabis) peddlers, including a woman, to 10 years of imprisonment after they were caught red-handed in May 2017. The court imposed a `1 lakh fine on them.

According to Patamata police, Nethula Sobharani (40), Habeeb Ahammad (52), Abdul Khaleel (28), Kethavath Biksha (29), Galeeb Bin Faisal (28) and Vaheed Khan (46) were arrested during a vehicle check conducted at Ramavarappadu junction last year. The former cirlce inspector K Damodhar, who arrested them, had found 100 kg of ganja along with some cash in two cars they were travelling in.