Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s smart initiatives at international expo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Wednesday inaugurated a stall at 15th International Conference and Exhibition on Smart and Sustainable Solutions in Mumbai to display the smart initiatives taken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) under its ambit.

During the expo, Sreedhar met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajay Mehta and explained to him the practises adopted by VMC for the implementation of Smart Parking, Door-to-Door segregation of dry and wet waste in households, manufacturing of organic manure from vermicompost plants, maintenance of bio-toilets and mural paintings on city walls as part of transforming Vijayawada and making it a poster-free city.

“The two-day international conference will be a platform for the civic body to see and adopt the practises followed by other cities to deal with the solid waste in their respective Urban Local Bodies,” Sreedhar said. Officials concerned were asked to identify these better policies, if any.

Later, the mayor also met Canada’s High Commissioner Vikas Swarup and invited him to tour the city. Responding to Sreedhar’s invitation, Swarup said he would tour the city shortly to take stock of its progress. Municipal Commissioner J Nivas, who also participated in the expo, highlighted the better practises adopted by VMC for achieving better ranks in Ease of Living Index and Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey.