Vijayawada's Krishna Lanka to be first model police station

VIJAYAWADA: Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, MP Kesineni Srinivas and local MLAs on Wednesday laid foundation stone for the city’s first model police station at the existing Krishna Lanka Police Station.

The existing one has been pulled down and construction work will start in a couple of days. The police has also released the building plan. Addressing the media, Rao said the establishment, which would cost an estimated `2.75 crore, will be equipped with all latest facilities. He said the aim of model police stations being built across the state is to promote interaction between the public and men in uniform.

“We have designed the model police station in such a way that people will change the way they look at conventional police stations. Model police stations have a pleasing environment. They are the next level in friendly policing,” he said. “Individual work stations will be provided for all policemen. Also, a command and control centre and a communication centre will be set up. A detention room for accused/suspects is also a part of the building plan,” Rao added.

The model police station will have an air-conditioned office room for the station house officer/circle inspector, besides individual cabins for sub-inspectors (SI) and a reception cabin.

