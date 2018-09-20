Youth held for abducting, marrying minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Nuzvid police arrested a 23-year-old youth for reportedly kidnapping and marrying a girl without her consent on Wednesday.

According to Nuzvid circle inspector M Ramkumar, the accused T Balaraj and the minor girl were in a relationship for the past two years. Both their families reside in the same colony in Agiripalli village and are reportedly distant relatives.

On Wednesday morning, the accused went to the minor girl’s college and went to a temple and got married.

Learning about the incident, the girl’s father lodged a complaint against the boy. “A case under Section 361 of IPC was registered and the accused was taken into custody,” said the CI.