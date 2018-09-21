Nigerian convicted in 2 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Nigerian was convicted and penalised by the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in two different cases. The accused Mohammad Thohid and Zia-ul-Hussain from Uttar Pradesh and Adigum Babatunde Kamal from Nigeria were found guilty of duping `4.5 lakh from a person, by posing as Income Tax officials.

First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P Bala Venkata Koteswara Rao imposed a fine of `60,000 or nine-months imprisonment to Mohammad Thohid and Zia-ul-Hussain and a fine of `25,000 and four months of imprisonment to Kamal from Nigeria as he entered the country with fake visa.