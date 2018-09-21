Home Cities Vijayawada

Nigerian convicted in 2 cases

A Nigerian was convicted and penalised by the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in two different cases.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A Nigerian was convicted and penalised by the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in two different cases. The accused Mohammad Thohid and Zia-ul-Hussain from Uttar Pradesh and Adigum Babatunde Kamal from Nigeria were found guilty of duping `4.5 lakh from a person, by posing as Income Tax officials.

First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P Bala Venkata Koteswara Rao imposed a fine of `60,000 or nine-months imprisonment to Mohammad Thohid and Zia-ul-Hussain and a fine of `25,000 and four months of imprisonment to Kamal from Nigeria as he entered the country with fake visa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 