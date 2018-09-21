‘Ramavarappadu bridge to improve connectivity’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao inaugurated the much-awaited bridge over Ryves Canal in Ramavarappadu on Thursday. The new bridge is set to bring cheer to residents of the area, who for decades, have been demanding proper connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, “For 75 years, the locals have had the dream of a new bridge in place of the old one, which was only three-feet-wide. The new bridge, built with `5.5 crore, is a two-lane structure and will prove better connectivity, besides cutting down the distance to the national highway by four km to six km.”

For the record, even though the foundation stone for the bridge was laid in the year 2008, the project did not take off for various reasons. In February, 2018, the State government had laid the foundation once again and finished the project in six months. Rao also thanked the finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, Machilipatnam MP Konakalla Narayana and others, who were also present on the occasion.