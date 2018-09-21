Undertrial escapes from Gannavaram sub-jail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A remand prisoner escaped from the Gannavaram sub-jail on Thursday. The undertrial P Koteswara Rao, bent the iron grills of his room, climbed over the fence and jumped into the adjacent old MRO office building from where he managed to escape, officials said. Rao hails from Ajit Singh Nagar of Vijayawada and was arrested in April for his alleged involvement in burglary cases. He was shifted to the Gannavaram sub-jail for remand.

Earlier, the Gannavaram prison officials had requested Vijayawada sub-jail officials to take Rao back, as producing the habitual offender before the court, could be a risky affair. Gannavaram sub-jail deputy jailor T Venkata Ramana said the prisoner gave a slip during breakfast at 9.30 am, when the sub-jail staff were trying to shift remand prisoners for court hearing.

“Rao bent the iron grills of his room, climbed over the fence and jumped into the old MRO office building from where he managed to escape. After I returned to the sub-jail, we came to know about the escape of Koteswara Rao. We conducted searches and lodged a complaint with the Gannavaram PS.” Gannavaram CI K Sridhar Kumar said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.