Home Cities Vijayawada

Undertrial escapes from Gannavaram sub-jail

A remand prisoner escaped from the Gannavaram sub-jail on Thursday.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A remand prisoner escaped from the Gannavaram sub-jail on Thursday. The undertrial P Koteswara Rao, bent the iron grills of his room, climbed over the fence and jumped into the adjacent old MRO office building from where he managed to escape, officials said. Rao hails from Ajit Singh Nagar of Vijayawada and was arrested in April for his alleged involvement in burglary cases. He was shifted to the Gannavaram sub-jail for remand.

Earlier, the Gannavaram prison officials had requested Vijayawada sub-jail officials to take Rao back, as producing the habitual offender before the court, could be a risky affair. Gannavaram sub-jail deputy jailor T Venkata Ramana said the prisoner gave a slip during breakfast at 9.30 am, when the sub-jail staff were trying to shift remand prisoners for court hearing. 

“Rao bent the iron grills of his room, climbed over the fence and jumped into the old MRO office building from where he managed to escape. After I returned to the sub-jail, we came to know about the escape of Koteswara Rao. We conducted searches and lodged a complaint with the Gannavaram PS.” Gannavaram CI K Sridhar Kumar said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 