Infant boy electrocuted in Krishna District

An 18-month-old boy was electrocuted at Hanuman Junction of Bapulapadu Mandal in Krishna District on Friday.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The incident occurred when A. Purna Dharmateja touched live electric wire of a table fan kept in his house. The members of the boy’s family immediately took him to the hospital, but he could not be saved. Hanuman Junction Sub-Inspector V.

Satish said, “Suresh and Swathi, the boy’s parents, rushed him to Pinnamaneni Hospital, Gannavaram, but in vain. The boy had suffered severe burns.”

