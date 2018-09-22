Infant boy electrocuted in Krishna District

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An 18-month-old boy was electrocuted at Hanuman Junction of Bapulapadu Mandal in Krishna District on Friday.

The incident occurred when A. Purna Dharmateja touched live electric wire of a table fan kept in his house. The members of the boy’s family immediately took him to the hospital, but he could not be saved. Hanuman Junction Sub-Inspector V.

Satish said, “Suresh and Swathi, the boy’s parents, rushed him to Pinnamaneni Hospital, Gannavaram, but in vain. The boy had suffered severe burns.”