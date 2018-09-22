Home Cities Vijayawada

Integrated industrial park in Vijayawada soon

In a bid to kickstart industrial activity in the new capital, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has decided to set up an industrial park.

Published: 22nd September 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:In a bid to kickstart industrial activity in the new capital, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has decided to set up an industrial park. The park, the first industrial project in Amaravati, is proposed to be an integrated one where multi-product firms would be established.
The CRDA aims to potentially develop at least 300 to 500 acres of land in the next three years for ‘non-polluting’ industrial use with an employment potential of 15,000 to 20,000 jobs.

“We propose to develop an integrated multi-product industrial park and have invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for identifying a partner for design, development and marketing of the project,” an official said.

As per the Amaravati master plan, the CRDA has chalked out a strategy for phased economic growth in the capital by identifying nine focus sectors. Four manufacturing sectors, including food processing, electronics manufacturing, fashion, apparel, and hi-tech manufacturing, and five service sectors — tourism, healthcare, higher education, high-end (IT, research and development, financial services), and governmental — have been identified as the focus sectors.  After scrutinising the EOI applications next month, the CRDA will finalise the other specifications such as the land extent, investment and location of the proposed integrated industrial park. “Then, we may go for Request For Quotation/Request For Proposal and tendering,” the official said.

According to the government’s plans, Amaravati is expected to become a city that would contribute `1.2 lakh crore to the economy in the next 25 years and a generator of around one lakh jobs. And the socio-economic master plan of Amaravati notes that by 2038, about 1,500 acres of industrial land is expected to be available in the capital region.

