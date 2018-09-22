Vijayawada gang held for trapping minor girls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada police arrested a gang of six persons using minor girls to perform obscene dances. A minor girl of Ajit Singh Nagar lodged a complaint three days ago about a gang operating in the area and shifting the girls, trapped in the name of employment, to Anakapalli.

Ajit Singh Nagar police station Circle Inspector MVV Jagan Mohan Rao said, “Y Minor Babu and P Sandhya of Anakapalli with the help of S Lakshmamma, K Jyothi, S Nagadurga and S Mounika of Vijayawada, who have been arrested, trapped minor girls in the name of providing work in the catering. He said that police found that four women from Vijayawada lured girls, promising them work and sent them to Anakapalli.” She complained the girls were forced to perform obscene dances.

They were harassed for refusing to do the same, she added. Though the gang kept the girls in its custody, but she, managed to give them a slip.