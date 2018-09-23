Arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), police and Irrigation departments are making arrangements to ensure smooth immersion of Lord Ganesh idols near Seethamma Vari Padalu Ghat on the banks of Krishna River to be held on Sunday.

According to police officials, the pandal committees have installed a total of 1,600 Ganesh idols of various sizes across the city. Of the total, 1,100 idols were already immersed in a phased manner at the immersion point since September 13.

‘’With the immersion date falling on a Sunday, we are expecting at least 50,000 devotees to take part in the festivities. In this connection, the city police will deploy adequate police personnel in a bid to prevent any untoward incident during immersion,” a senior police official said.

He also appealed to the devotees to adhere to rules and ask only expert swimmers to immerse the Ganesh idols at the ghat. Officials were told to keep first-aid kits, adequate water and also fire tenders along the procession routes so as to attend to emergencies immediately.

Besides, CCTV cameras have been installed on major procession routes to scan the happenings round-the-clock, an official said, adding that traffic diversions will be imposed on Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road,depending on the rush of devotees.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s public health department officials on Saturday evening conducted an inspection to take stock of the arrangements near the immersion point.

“Around 30 tonnes of garbage per day is expected to be generated at the Ganesh idol immersion point. To tackle the generated waste in a proper manner, the corporation has arranged a cargo vehicle to shift the same to a dumping yard at regular intervals. We are expecting that the garbage at the point can go up to around 60 to 80 tonnes in the next two days,” VMC Chief Medical Officer K Arjuna Rao said.

At a glance

1,600: idols installed

1,100: idols immersed so far

500: idols to be immersed tomorrow

Police expecting 50,000 devotees

CCTVs installed on MG Road, Eluru Road

Garbage in two days may go up to 60-80 tonnes