Brain-dead youth from Vijayawada gifts life to four

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four people received a new lease of life after receiving organs of a brain-dead youth on Saturday. Ravindra Varma (27) was injured in a road accident at Gannavaram village on September 17. The family members of Ravindra came forward to donate his organs through Jeevandan scheme after the doctors confirmed him as brain-dead.

Ravindra hailed from Bommidi village in West Godavari district. He was working in a printing press at Prasadampadu in Vijayawada.

He was admitted to Kamineni Hospitals. The doctors there have put in their best efforts to save Ravindra, but their efforts went in vain.

His organs were sent to three different hospitals - heart to Fortis Hospitals, Chennai by air, liver to Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada and eyes to Sankara Nethralaya, Guntur.

Ravindra’s mother Udayasri fighting back tears, said her son is alive in four other people, who had received his organs.