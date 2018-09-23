Bridge across Vijayawada's Budameru Canal in dire straits

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The bridge across Budameru Canal is in a dilapidated state, posing threat to people commuting between Gundala and Caramel Nagar. Residents have appealed to civic body officials to act before any untoward incident takes place.

“A majority of people, especially farmers and students, depend on the bridge to enter Vijayawada from suburbs. Ever since the bridge has fallen into disrepair, we are forced to take a longer route to reach Gunadala and other parts of the city,” K Jamaliah, a farmer, said. He urged officials concerned to repair the bridge as soon as possible.

“Delay in completion of the flyover proposed between Caramel Nagar and Gunadala is proving a herculean task for students and employees living in the city’s outskirts to reach Eluru Road, MG Road and Auto Nagar in overcrowded buses through rush hour traffic,” D Nagabhushan Rao, resident of the locality.



He said the flyover would benefit the people of Ajit Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Kandrika, Ambapuram, Nunna and some other areas in vicinity allowing them to reach Eluru Road, Ring Road, Benz Circle, and Auto Nagar saving people’s time and fuel.

Another problem haunting the locality is sanitation; water hyacinth has grown at several points preventing the water flow in Budameru Canal.

Residents complain of mosquito menace in the locality and asked the civic body officials to conduct a cleanliness campaign for clearing the water hyacinth and take necessary steps to conduct fogging to prevent disease outbreak during monsoon.

EXPRESS campaign for Swachh Vijayawada

We at Express believe in giving voice to citizens and that has always been our guiding principle. As Vijayawada, at the heart of the State administration, expands, inviting global attention, it is time we, the people, join hands to make the city Swachh in every sense of the term. It’s towards this objective that Express will be your platform every Sunday. Write to us about the problems in your colonies and we will be the bridge between you and civic authorities. Email: expressvij@newindianexpress.com