Home Cities Vijayawada

Bridge across Vijayawada's Budameru Canal in dire straits

The bridge across Budameru Canal is in a dilapidated state, posing threat to people commuting between Gundala and Caramel Nagar.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

The incomplete flyover at Caramel Nagar. (Below) A damaged railing posing threat to passersby | RVK Rao

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The bridge across Budameru Canal is in a dilapidated state, posing threat to people commuting between Gundala and Caramel Nagar. Residents have appealed to civic body officials to act before any untoward incident takes place.

“A majority of people, especially farmers and students, depend on the bridge to enter Vijayawada from suburbs. Ever since the bridge has fallen into disrepair, we are forced to take a longer route to reach Gunadala and other parts of the city,”  K Jamaliah, a farmer, said. He urged officials concerned to repair the bridge as soon as possible.

“Delay in completion of the flyover proposed between Caramel Nagar and Gunadala is proving a herculean task for students and employees living in the city’s outskirts to reach Eluru Road, MG Road and Auto Nagar in overcrowded buses through rush hour traffic,” D Nagabhushan Rao, resident of the locality.

He said the flyover would benefit the people of Ajit Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Kandrika, Ambapuram, Nunna and some other areas in vicinity allowing them to reach Eluru Road, Ring Road, Benz Circle, and Auto Nagar saving people’s time and fuel.

Another problem haunting the locality is sanitation; water hyacinth has grown at several points preventing the water flow in Budameru Canal.

Residents complain of mosquito menace in the locality and asked the civic body officials to conduct a cleanliness campaign for clearing the water hyacinth and take necessary steps to conduct fogging to prevent disease outbreak during monsoon.

EXPRESS campaign for Swachh Vijayawada

We at Express believe in giving voice to citizens and that has always been our guiding principle. As Vijayawada, at the heart of the State administration, expands, inviting global attention, it is time we, the people, join hands to make the city Swachh in every sense of the term. It’s towards this objective that Express will be your platform every Sunday. Write to us about the problems in your colonies and we will be the bridge between you and civic authorities. Email: expressvij@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Budameru Canal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival