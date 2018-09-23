Home Cities Vijayawada

Food fest in Vijayawada from Oct 21

As part of the festive season, the Krishna district administration is organising a two-day street food festival in Vijayawada on October 20 and 21. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the festive season, the Krishna district administration is organising a two-day street food festival in Vijayawada on October 20 and 21.  The food festival will be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMS) in the city.

According to sources, the festival is being organised as part of the festive season. The plan is to have established food joints put up stalls.

Speaking to Express, District Collector B Lakshmikantham said, “Dasara and Diwali are the biggest festivals and Vijayawada is one of the major crowd-pullers during the festive season.

Other than the city’s own street food delicacies, we are planning to invite some food joints from other states also to take part in the festival.” The aim is to give citizens a remarkable experience of having street food at affordable prices, he added.

