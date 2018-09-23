Man injured in slab collapse
A homeless person received minor injuries after a portion of a slab of a dilapidated foot-over-bridge (FoB) fell on him near Vijayawada railway station on Saturday.
Published: 23rd September 2018
He was rushed to a nearby government hospital. According to officials, the incident took place when the homeless person was crossing the railway track.