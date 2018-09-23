Police vehicle attacked

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed near Metropolitan Magistrate Court near CM Camp office here on Saturday evening, when two persons convicted in a case, reportedly threw a petrol bottle on a police vehicle and staged a sit-in protest, alleging that police have filed false cases against them.

According to police, a girl lodged a complaint against two persons - Minor Babu and his brother Y Shiva for forcing minor girls to perform obscene dances at events and marriage functions in the name of catering services. Following which, police had arrested six persons.

A case under Section 363 of IPC and harassment was registered against them and the court had sent them to 13-day judicial remand.