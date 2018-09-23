RTA plans to conduct two-day session to check road accidents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to reduce road accidents in the State, Road Transport Authority (RTA) is planning to organise a two-day session involving road experts, police, doctors, and officials of Roads and Buildings department to sensitise vehicle users about the need of road safety to avoid road accidents.

When contacted, a senior transport official said lack of awareness about road safety and carelessness on the road is considered to be the reason for the increasing fatalities in the State.

To bring down the accident-fatalities rate, the transport department has proposed to implement ‘Road Safety Project’ in the State at an estimated cost of `3,000 crore. Officials of Roads and Buildings, Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Transport departments will execute and monitor the Road Safety Project, he said.

He added that the session might welcome suggestions made by the road experts and police for drafting a comprehensive action plan to reduce the road accidents in the State.