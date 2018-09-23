Home Cities Vijayawada

Undertrial escape: Two head jail wardens suspended

Two head wardens of Gannavarm sub-jail - K Venkateswarlu and N Prabhakar were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty after an undertrial escaped on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two head wardens of Gannavarm sub-jail - K Venkateswarlu and N Prabhakar were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty after an undertrial escaped on Thursday.

Pinnaboina Koteswara Rao, 44, was accused in a rape case filed against him four months ago at Ajit Singh Nagar Police Station. Koteswara Rao escaped on Thursday while he was being handed over to the police for a court hearing.

According to Gannavaram sub-jail deputy jailor T Venkataramana, the accused was to be produced before a local court in Vijayawada for a hearing, but he managed to escape by bending the iron grills of his room, climbed over the fence and jumped into the old tahsildar office building.

In this regard, the sub-jail officials conducted an internal inquiry on Friday and suspended the two officials. “We have alerted all local police stations and formed two special teams to nab Koteswara Rao at the earliest,” said Gannavaram Inspector K Sridhar.

