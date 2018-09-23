Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada priests do Pinda Pradanam on road

Meanwhile, the priests continued to perform rituals on the roadside till evening. The irrigation officials failed to respond to the issue.

Published: 23rd September 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the Irrigation department’s decision to restrict ‘Pinda Pradanam’ rituals on Durga Ghat, a large number of priests staged a protest on Saturday. Protesting under the banner of ‘Krishna River Teertha Purohita Sangam’, they sought to know why they were being prevented from performing the rituals on the ghat.

To mark their protest, the agitated priests performed the rituals on the main road for a period of time. ‘’For several decades, Durga Ghat has been the centre to conduct religious ceremonies and considered sacred by pilgrims taking a dip in Krishna River. We are not aware why we are being stopped from performing rituals at the ghat,” A Chaithanya, a priest, said.

“It is not at all a good practice to stop performing rituals on the ghat because of a swollen Krishna River. Instead they should deploy expert swimmers and leave us to perform the rituals on the ghat,” K Phani Sharma, another priest, said. “We have also warned the pilgrims not take a dip in swollen Krishna River,” he added.

‘’There is a belief among the pilgrims that a dip in the Krishna River at Durga Ghat will wash away all their sins. They believe that if the rituals are performed on the ghat, the fruits (punyam) of the rituals will reach their ancestors,” V Nagendra Sarma, another priest, said.

Around 200 families eke out their livelihood by performing the rituals on the ghat. With the Mahalaya Paksham fast approaching, the decision of the officials will affect our livelihood, he lamented.
Meanwhile, the priests continued to perform rituals on the roadside till evening. The irrigation officials failed to respond to the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival