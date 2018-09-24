Home Cities Vijayawada

Awareness session on healthy food habits held in Vijayawada

The bone density and body mass of the people present at the gathering were also tested by the organisers free of cost.

An awareness programme on the occasion of nutrition month | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Dietetic Association in partnership with Andhra Hospitals, Capital Hospitals and Ayush Hospitals, organised a day long awareness session on ‘Healthy food and healthy living’ at IMA hall in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The programme was conducted on the occasion of National Nutrition Month.

During the programme, dieticians talked about the diet one needs to follow for good health. President of Vijayawada Dietetic Association, D. Hema Devi, said that one is less likely to fall ill if he/she follows a balanced diet, which consists of necessary fibre, carbohydrates, protein etc.

“Having a balanced diet, which includes carbohydrates, protein and fibre, is very important. One should consume fresh fruits, green vegetables and nuts everyday to maintain their body’s metabolism,” she added.
At the session, the speakers discussed mother and childcare along with problems like diabetes, anaemia, and gastrointestinal disorder faced by pregnant women.

They said that such patients should have a special diet along with supplements.
