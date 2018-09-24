Certain Andhra Pradesh districts to face heavy rainfall: Meteorological department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Southwest monsoon has been weak over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, due to which normal and dry weather conditions are likely across the district for the next two-three days.

A low pressure in interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh moved further west-northwestwards and continued to move towards Bay of Bengal. This might result in very light rains over the north coastal districts for the next 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, over 6 cm of rainfall occurred at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. IMD warns of heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur.