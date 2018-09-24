Home Cities Vijayawada

Ghat road to be closed for September 24, 25

Published: 24th September 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in view the ghat road repairs and the ongoing construction of Kanakadurga flyover, officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMS), Indrakeeladri, have decided to halt the vehicular movement on the ghat road leading to the hill shrine on September 24 and September 25.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma said that devasthanam has decided to conduct repairs on the ghat road, ahead of Dasara festival, which is to commence from October 10.

In this regard, all the vehicles will be stopped near Kanaka Durga Nagar and the devotees will have to reach the hill shrine through Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.

The EO also said that arrangements have been made for physically challenged and elderly devotees to use lifts. Special counters have also been arranged on the darshan queue line complex to keep their cell phones and chappals.

