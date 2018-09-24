IRCTC announces three special tour packages from Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced special tourist packages between Vijayawada-Tirupati (Vijay Govindam), Vijayawada- Kanyakumari- Rameshwaram- Madurai and Vijayawada- Kanyakumari- Trivandrum, starting from October 18, according to K Madhusudhana Rao, IRCTC Manager, Vijayawada.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Rao said that as part of ‘Vijay Govindam’ package, train number 17210, Seshadri Express, will depart from Vijayawada on 23.05 hours on October 18. The package consists of Vijayawada - Tirupati - Tirumala - Tiruchanur - Vijayawada. The comfort class tour package is priced at Rs 5,322 per person, and at Rs 3,322 per person for a standard tour package.

As part of Vijayawada- Kanyakumari- Rameshwaram- Madurai package, train number 12642 will depart from Vijayawada at 10.40 hours on November 27. The package under comfort class is priced at Rs 23,189 per person, and Rs 20,849 for standard tour package, the manager said. As part of the package, tourists will visit many places and will proceed to Rameswaram, Tiruchendur Temple, Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal and Meenakshi Amman Temple on November 29. On November 30, they will board train number 12641 at 00:30 hours for Vijayawada.

The third package starts from Vijayawada- Kanyakumari- Trivandrum on November 27. The standard class tickets, costing Rs 16,245 per person will cover Kumari Amman Temple, Three Seas Mingle Point, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue, and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Mandapam. On November 28, tourists will proceed to Trivandrum by road and enroute, will visit Suchindram Temple, Kovalam beach, Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Kanakakunnu Palace and Napier Museum.