Minor port at Ramayapatnam fails to enthuse Prakasam

S Guru Srikanth

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Many in Prakasam district are not happy with the State government’s decision to set up a non-major port at Ramayapatnam by a private player. Prakasam District Development Forum (PDDF), which a week ago had urged the government to withdraw its proposal for the minor port and, instead, write to the Central government asking it to set up a major port as was promised, is now contemplating a legal battle.

“Our plea fell on deaf ears of Naidu government. We have not only decided to bolster our demand, but will also challenge the State government’s decision at the High Court, as it concerns the future of Prakasam district,” PDDF president, Chunduri Ranga Rao, told TNIE.

The Forum has been fighting for construction of a major port and shipbuilding firm at Ramayapatnam for several months, as it can become a game changer for the district.

“A major port will not only help boost the economy of the district, from where granite and tobacco are exported, but also be a great boon to the hinterland. The location is close to the capital Amaravati. Further, cargo traffic from Rayalaseema districts, Telangana and Eastern parts of Karnataka can be routed through it. Most importantly, the port will be a public sector company and bring in jobs,” Ranga Rao explained, adding if a minor port is built, none of the things mentioned above could be achieved.

After the Centre asked the State government to suggest an alternative, as the Dugarajapatnam port was found not feasible for development of a major port, many were of the opinion that the government’s would suggest Ramayapatnam for it.

Annem Kondala Rayudu, who represents the aqua industry in the district, said only a major port will give the much-needed push to the economic growth of the region. Pointing out the delay in execution of works by various private ports, he said the progress will be unhindered in case of a major port, as it will be executed by the Government of India.

“A major port and shipbuilding firms are capable of creating thousands of jobs, which are needed in the district to address the problem of unemployment,” he stressed. Shamsheer Ahamed, a former bureaucrat, said nothing but a major port would be accepted by the people of Prakasam. “We do not want a mere eyewash of a minor port, which will only fatten the pockets of a few rich. We want the real deal--a major port--which will push the district out of the red and usher in the much-needed change,” he said.

The State government’s decision to set up a minor port is also being criticised by Opposition parties and people’s organisations. “Why step-motherly treatment to Prakasam district? When the Centre asked the State government to suggest for an alternative, why did the government not recommend Ramayapatnam, which was the initial choice for the major port,” questioned former Union minister and BJP national leader Daggubati Purandeswari. The same question was also raised by YSRC party’s former MP YV Subba Reddy.

Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao questioned the rationale behind Naidu government promoting private ports instead of opting for government ones. “Be it Bhavanapadu or Ramayapatnam, Chandrababu Naidu seems to be only interested in giving contracts to private entities,” he observed.