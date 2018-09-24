Home Cities Vijayawada

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate tourism circuits

The projects are being executed under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, which is being inaugurated in the Southern region.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the ‘Kakinada - Hope Island - Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary - Passarlapudi - Aduru - S Yanam - Kotipally’ and ‘Nellore- Pulikat Lake - Ubblamadugu Water Falls - Nelapattu -Kothakoduru- Mypadu - Ramateertham - Iskapalli’ coastal development corridor being taken up under Swadesh Drashan Scheme of Ministry of Tourism of the Union Government in the presence of K J Alphons, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Bhuma Akhila Priya, AP tourism minister, and others in Tirupati on Monday.

The scheme was launched in 2014 -15 and as on date, the Ministry has sanctioned 74 projects worth Rs 5997.47 crore to 29 states. As many as 30 major parts of these projects are expected to be completed by this year end.

The Kakinada - Hope Island - Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary - Passarlapudi - Aduru - S Yanam - Kotipally circuit project covers Kakinada and Konaseema region in East Godavari District.  

Under the project, the Ministry of Tourism has developed integrated facilities like Passenger Terminal, Multi-Cuisine Food Courts with Souvenir Shop, Amphitheatre, parking facility at Kakinada Beach Front. 

