Vijayawada: One dead, three injured in road accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old woman died on the spot and three others sustained minor injuries in a road accident that happened near Kanchikacherla market yard on Sunday morning.

Out of the three injured, two are relatives of the deceased, who was identified as Deepthi. According to Kanchikacherla police, the accident happened around 3 am when the car Deepthi was travelling in along with her family members, hit a goods auto coming from the opposite direction.

After the collision, the car hit a Tata Safari also. Deepthi and her family members were on their way to Vijayawada from Hyderabad. Passersby informed police about the accident and rushed the injured to Vijayawada government hospital.