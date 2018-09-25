Competition promotes traditional cuisines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Authority (APTDA), in association with Maris Stella College, conducted a traditional Andhra Thali competition in the college auditorium on Monday.

APTDA administrative director Samaba Siva Raju was the chief guest of the event. “We are glad to promote traditional Andhra cuisine through competitions such as these. If the food technology students, participating in this event and honing their skills emerge as professional chefs tomorrow, it will make the State’s tourism stronger.”

The culinary competition saw the participation of the Food Technology students of Maris Stella College along with their parents.