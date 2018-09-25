Home Cities Vijayawada

Congress demands PM Modi’s resignation over Rafale deal

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Chandy and Reddy said the Congress would give special category status to AP once it comes to power at the Centre. 

Published: 25th September 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Protest against Centre on Rafale deal in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main culprit in Rafale ‘scam’, Congress leaders led by AICC general secretary and party in-charge for AP Oommen Chandy on Monday demanded resignation of Modi.

As part of country-wide protests on Rafale ‘scam’, Congress leaders and workers staged a dharna here and formed a human chain. Speaking on the occasion, Chandy said they would submit a memorandum on the issue to the President through the Governor.

“During the UPA rule, when the Opposition demanded Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into 2G spectrum issue, a committee was formed. Now, when opposition parties are demanding JPC probe into Rafale deal, why is the NDA government hesitating,”  Chandy  questioned.

He said Modi Sarkar should explain as to how the cost of each warplane has increased from `526 crore to `1,611 crore and the rationale behind giving the contract to Anil Ambani’s company. The former Kerala Chief Minister also questioned the silence of Jaganmohan Reddy on the Rafale deal.

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy found fault with the attitude of Governor ESL Narasimhan and wondered if he was Governor of the State or representative of the BJP. “We have written a letter to him stating that we want to hand him a memorandum either in Vijayawada or Amaravati, but he ignored it,” he complained. He also found fault with the NDA government for issuing legal notices for speaking against Rafale deal and termed it “sheer oppression and blackmail”.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Chandy and Reddy said the Congress would give special category status to AP once it comes to power at the Centre.  The Congress is planning to take up Janasamparka campaign across the country. “From October 2 to November 19, we will take up the door-to-door campaign explaining the misrule of TDP in the State and BJP at the Centre and the silence of the Opposition,” Raghuveera explained. Rajya Sabha member  K VP Ramachandra Rao handed over a cheque for `5 lakh to Chandy for Kerala flood relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?