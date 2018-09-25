Congress demands PM Modi’s resignation over Rafale deal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main culprit in Rafale ‘scam’, Congress leaders led by AICC general secretary and party in-charge for AP Oommen Chandy on Monday demanded resignation of Modi.

As part of country-wide protests on Rafale ‘scam’, Congress leaders and workers staged a dharna here and formed a human chain. Speaking on the occasion, Chandy said they would submit a memorandum on the issue to the President through the Governor.

“During the UPA rule, when the Opposition demanded Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into 2G spectrum issue, a committee was formed. Now, when opposition parties are demanding JPC probe into Rafale deal, why is the NDA government hesitating,” Chandy questioned.

He said Modi Sarkar should explain as to how the cost of each warplane has increased from `526 crore to `1,611 crore and the rationale behind giving the contract to Anil Ambani’s company. The former Kerala Chief Minister also questioned the silence of Jaganmohan Reddy on the Rafale deal.

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy found fault with the attitude of Governor ESL Narasimhan and wondered if he was Governor of the State or representative of the BJP. “We have written a letter to him stating that we want to hand him a memorandum either in Vijayawada or Amaravati, but he ignored it,” he complained. He also found fault with the NDA government for issuing legal notices for speaking against Rafale deal and termed it “sheer oppression and blackmail”.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Chandy and Reddy said the Congress would give special category status to AP once it comes to power at the Centre. The Congress is planning to take up Janasamparka campaign across the country. “From October 2 to November 19, we will take up the door-to-door campaign explaining the misrule of TDP in the State and BJP at the Centre and the silence of the Opposition,” Raghuveera explained. Rajya Sabha member K VP Ramachandra Rao handed over a cheque for `5 lakh to Chandy for Kerala flood relief.