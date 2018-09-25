Karnataka Bank ATM security guard kills self

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old private security guard committed suicide by hanging himself to an AC compressor at the ATM of Karnataka Bank in Bhavanipuram on early Monday. The deceased was identified as RK Reddy, a resident of Urmila Nagar.

According to Bhavanipuram police, the incident took place around 6 am. The deceased hanged himself to the wing of AC compressor of the ATM where he is working.

Passersby, who noticed Reddy’s body, informed police and bank officials. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

“The deceased is survived by a son and daughter. A property dispute is alleged to be the reason behind the security guard committing suicide,” the Bhavanipuram police said.