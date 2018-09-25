Policeman dies of viral fever in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A head constable Medisetti Suryanarayana (50) attached with Three Town traffic police station died of viral fever in a private hospital early Monday.

The deceased joined as a constable in 1993. He was reportedly suffering from viral fever for the past 10 days. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city where he breathed his last on Monday at around 3 am.

Deputy commissioner of police B Rajakumari and AP Police Officers Association president M Sommaya visited the house and consoled the bereaved family members.