Policeman dies of viral fever in Vijayawada

A head constable Medisetti Suryanarayana (50) attached with Three Town traffic police station died of viral fever in a private hospital early Monday.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The deceased joined as a constable in 1993. He was reportedly suffering from viral fever for the past 10 days. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city where he breathed his last on Monday at around 3 am.

Deputy commissioner of police B Rajakumari and AP Police Officers Association president M Sommaya visited the house and consoled the bereaved family members.

