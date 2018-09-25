Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada idol immersion spot turns into dumping yard

Decrying the shabby treatment meted out to the idols during the immersion, devotees said the move hurt their sentiments.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Ganesh idols lie downstream of Prakasam Barrage on the banks of River Krishna in Vijayawada on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials ensured that Ganesh idols brought for immersion were only half immersed like last year. Decrying the shabby treatment meted out to the idols during the immersion, devotees said the move hurt their sentiments.

On Sunday, close to 350 idols were immersed by the pandal committees across the city. But to their dismay, several idols were seen floating in the river on Monday morning. Puja material such as flowers, incense sticks, foodstuff, and clothes packed in polythene bags and dumped near the immersion point made the place look like a dumping yard.

As the VMC officials had said foolproof arrangements for the immersion had been made, devotees expected it to be carried out upstream of Prakasam Barrage. However, the immersions were confined to a small pond with insufficient water downstream of the barrage.

Until a few years ago, Ganesh idols were immersed at Bhavani and Punnami Ghats in Bhavanipuram area. But this year, the irrigation department officials changed the immersion point to Seethamma Vari Padalu Ghat at downstream of Prakasam Barrage in a bid to protect the Krishna river from getting polluted. According to police officials, as many as 1,650 Ganesh idols were installed by festival committees in Vijayawada commissionerate limits. Of the total, 1,350 idols had been immersed till Monday morning.

As police officials had instructed festival committees to immerse idols in canals citing security reasons, some were seen immersing them in Ryves irrigation canal late Sunday night. When asked about the immersion of idols in the city’s canals, the VMC officials said they were unaware of the change in police’s decision and will ensure that festival committees do not pollute water bodies further.

City’s idols
A few devotees immersed idols in city canals as well

1,650
Ganesh idols set up in city

350
Immersed on Sunday

1,350
Immersed so far

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Ganesh idol Vinayak Chaturthi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?