Vijaywada cracker mishap: Girl succumbs, two critical

Published: 25th September 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The six-year-old girl who suffered more than 80 per cent burns when firecrackers kept on the tractor she was sitting on burst on September 16 in Chandarlapadu mandal during Ganesh idol immersion procession, succumbed on Monday after fighting for her life for eight days at a private hospital in the city.

According to Chandarlapadu police, the deceased, Tondapi Srivalli, was sitting next to a bundle of firecrackers along with four other children, who also received burn injuries.

Srivalli’s condition was critical at the time of admission to the hospital, doctors said. The remaining children identified as Tarak, Sai, Anusha and Gopi had suffered around 60 per cent burns. “The condition of two of the four children is worrisome as they are not responding to treatment and finding it difficult to breath,” said the hospital staff.

