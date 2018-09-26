240 bags of PDS rice seized, two arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a joint operation carried out by Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) and Ibrahimpatnam police, two persons were arrested. They also recovered 240 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice being illegally transported to Drakshramam.

Prime accused Manimardi Lingeswara Rao reportedly collected PDS rice from white ration card holders in Sher Mohammad Khan Pet village of Jaggayapeta mandal and illegally transported the same to Drakshramam of East Godavari district in a truck. Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a vehicle inspection at Ibrahimpatnam Ring Centre and found the truck containing 240 bags of PDS rice that worth `3.60 lakh in the open market.

A criminal case was filed against the accused in the Ibrahimpatnam police station. In a similar incident, officials intercepted a lorry at Gollagudem village in East Godavari district and seized `3.5 lakh worth 18 MT of PDS rice from them. The accused purchased the PDS rice in Khamman.

As it happened

