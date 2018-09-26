Home Cities Vijayawada

240 bags of PDS rice seized, two arrested

In a joint operation carried out by Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) and Ibrahimpatnam police, two persons were arrested.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a joint operation carried out by Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) and Ibrahimpatnam police, two persons were arrested. They also recovered 240 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice being illegally transported to Drakshramam.

Prime accused Manimardi Lingeswara Rao reportedly collected PDS rice from white ration card holders in Sher Mohammad Khan Pet village of Jaggayapeta mandal and illegally transported the same to Drakshramam of East Godavari district in a truck. Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a vehicle inspection at Ibrahimpatnam Ring Centre and found the truck containing 240 bags of PDS rice that worth `3.60 lakh in the open market.

A criminal case was filed against the accused in the Ibrahimpatnam police station. In a similar incident, officials intercepted a lorry at Gollagudem village in East Godavari district and seized `3.5 lakh worth 18 MT of PDS rice from them. The accused purchased the PDS rice in Khamman.

As it happened
Prime accused Manimardi Lingeswara Rao reportedly collected PDS rice from white ration card holders in Sher Mohammad Khan Pet village of Jaggayapeta mandal and illegally transported the same to Drakshramam of East Godavari district in a truck

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh